Shehbaz Sharif should lead the PDM: JUI-F leader

Says he's being sneaky by withdrawing his bail plea

Your browser does not support the video tag.

He believes the PML-N president and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly has been sneaky by withdrawing his bail plea. The PDM is a coalition of 11 opposition parties formed to lead an anti-government campaign across the country.

Speaking on SAMAA TV show 7 se 8, Ahmed said Nawaz Sharif’s statement has come forward that deviated from the agreement between the parties.

The PDM chief should have the resignations of members of the assemblies, said the JUI-F leader. Currently, the PDM is being headed by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“We want to see the PDM chief empowered,” he said.