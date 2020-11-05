Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Shehbaz Sharif should lead the PDM: JUI-F leader

Says he's being sneaky by withdrawing his bail plea

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed says Shehbaz Sharif should be the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

He believes the PML-N president and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly has been sneaky by withdrawing his bail plea. The PDM is a coalition of 11 opposition parties formed to lead an anti-government campaign across the country.

Speaking on SAMAA TV show 7 se 8, Ahmed said Nawaz Sharif’s statement has come forward that deviated from the agreement between the parties.

The PDM chief should have the resignations of members of the assemblies, said the JUI-F leader. Currently, the PDM is being headed by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“We want to see the PDM chief empowered,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
Dollar falls below Rs160 after 25 weeks
Dollar falls below Rs160 after 25 weeks
Video: Zartaj Gul shuts down reporter's unprofessional question with elegance
Video: Zartaj Gul shuts down reporter’s unprofessional question with elegance
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.