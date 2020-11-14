Shehbaz Sharif files contempt petition against jail superintendent

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has filed a competition petition against the jail superintendent of Lahore’s Kot Lakhtpat Jail.

A NAB team arrested Shehbaz from outside the courtroom after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail petition in the case on September 28. He is currently being kept in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail on judicial remand.

He said that he hasn’t been provided with a bed or other facilities approved by the court. Shehbaz suffers from back problems and is in pain at the jail, according to the petition. The PML-N president has been made a target of political victimisation.

The petition, filed in a Lahore accountability court, said that the court should initiate contempt proceedings against the superintendent.

On October 22, an accountability court told the authorities to provide Shehbaz homemade food, a bed, and a mattress in his prison cell.

Money laundering charges

NAB has accused Shehbaz of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income

The evidence collected revealed that Shehbaz and his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz and wife Nusrat Shahbaz had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the accountability bureau.

Shehbaz in “connivance with his other family members/benamidars accumulated assets to the tune of Rs7,328 million till 2018”.

The amount is “disproportionate to known sources of income and for which neither the accused nor his other family members/benamidars could reasonably account for.”

Shehbaz’s lawyer had, however, argued that a reference has been filed and investigation completed, adding that all questionnaires mentioned by NAB have been answered too.

On October 22, the court said that Shehbaz has yet to provide the source of his funds for the acquisition of foreign assets, payment of monthly installments, business documents, and the names of employees who have been managing his business in the money laundering case against him.