Shehbaz, Hamza indicted in money laundering case

They have denied the charges

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
An accountability court in Lahore has indicted PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza Shahbaz and daughter Javeria Ali among 10 others in the money laundering case.

NAB has filed a reference against Shehbaz and his family members on what it says is the “accumulation of disproportionate assets through money laundering and dishonest means to the tune of Rs7.3 billion” which is being referred to as the money laundering case.

On Wednesday, Shehbaz appeared in court alongside his son and daughter. The court read out the charges against them and they denied them.

Sixteen people have been named in the challan, of which seven are Shehbaz’s family members. Others indicted include Fazal Daad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Mussawar Anwar, Nisar Ahmed, Shoaib Qamar, and Qasim Qayyum.

Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz, their son Suleman Shahbaz, Rabia Imran, Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi, and Ali Ahmed couldn’t be indicted because of their continued absence from hearings.

There are four approvers in the case.

Shehbaz took the rostrum and said that cases have been filed against him on ‘malicious intentions’. NAB has lost all its credibility and even the Supreme Court has accepted it. All this is being done for political engineering, he remarked.

“NAB has failed to present evidence against me in the Ashiana, Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani company cases,” he said.

Hamza remarked that NAB has not found any evidence of corruption or corrupt practice against him.

The hearing has been adjourned till November 26.

Money laundering charges

NAB has accused him of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income

The evidence collected revealed that Shehbaz and his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz and wife Nusrat Shahbaz had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the accountability bureau.

Shehbaz in “connivance with his other family members/benamidars accumulated assets to the tune of Rs7,328 million till 2018”.

The amount is “disproportionate to known sources of income and for which neither the accused nor his other family members/benamidars could reasonably account for.”

Shehbaz’s lawyer had, however, argued that a reference has been filed and investigation completed, adding that all questionnaires mentioned by NAB have been answered too.

On October 22, the court said that Shehbaz has yet to provide the source of his funds for the acquisition of foreign assets, payment of monthly installments, business documents, and the names of employees who have been managing his business in the money laundering case against him.

A NAB team arrested Shehbaz from outside the courtroom after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail petition in the case on September 28. He is currently being kept in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail on judicial remand.

