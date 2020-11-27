Shehbaz, Hamza released from Lahore jail on parole

They have been released for five days

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz were released from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail on parole Friday afternoon.

The Punjab home department approved their request for parole on Thursday.

They have been released for five days to attend the funeral of Shehbaz's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The PML-N leaders had asked the government to release them on parole for two weeks for the funeral. She passed away in London on November 22.

Shehbaz and Hamza were being held at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore in different NAB cases.

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, is being investigated by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani, and assets beyond known means of income cases. He was arrested by NAB on June 11, 2019.

Shehbaz was arrested by a NAB team from outside the Lahore High Court on September 28.