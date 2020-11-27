Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SHC makes biometric verification of new prisoners compulsory

Contempt proceedings to be initiated against violators

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
SHC makes biometric verification of new prisoners compulsory

Photo: AFP

The Sindh High Court has made the biometric verification of all new prisoners compulsory. The prisoners will have to submit their CNICs to the jail authorities.

The prison and government departments will have to maintain the criminal records of all the prisoners. Contempt proceedings will be initiated against those who fail to follow the orders, the court said

The court passed these orders while hearing a petition on “fake prisoners” in Sindh jails.

The Sindh home ministry, prisons IG, and Legal AIG submitted their reports on Thursday.

On November 3, a report revealed that no prison in Sindh has a biometrics system. Seven prisons, including Naushahro Feroze and Hyderabad’s, lack proper staff and computers. The biometrics system is limited to meetings and plans.

Sindh government’s lawyer Shahryar Mehr said that a biometrics system is being installed at prisons.  “It will help monitor the prisoners,” he said.

“The prisoners used to connive with the jail authorities to put fake prisoners in their place for years,” he said. This will not happen anymore, he added.

The Ansar Burney Trust had filed the petition in 2013.

FaceBook WhatsApp
prisons Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
dengue, JPMC, Dr Seemin Jamali, antibiotics, CBC, blood tests, Sindh, karachi dengue
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
How to tell if you have dengue
How to tell if you have dengue
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PIMS' OPD shuts down as 181 staff test coronavirus positive
PIMS’ OPD shuts down as 181 staff test coronavirus positive
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.