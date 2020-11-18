SHC instructs government to provide Bilawal ‘foolproof’ security

The Sindh High Court has instructed the government to provide ‘foolproof’ security to Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The decision was announced by a two-member bench comprising Justice Karim Khan Agha and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the assistant attorney general said that there was no policy outlining the security of politicians.

Bilawal had filed a request in the court for security in 2016. The petition stated that reports by security agencies suggested that the leader’s life was under threat.

It sought permission to travel in bulletproof vehicles with tinted windows and personal security guards. “My mother also lost her life to terrorists,” Bilawal said in the petition.

The court has instructed that Bilawal should be provided security at all public gatherings as well.