SHC angry over delay in government’s stray dog vaccination programme

The Sindh High Court has ordered the government to plan for the vaccination of stray dogs in the province.

At a hearing on Wednesday, a bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, expressed anger over the delay in the programme.

“You people only talk,” Justice Mazhar said. “Implementation and doing work is not your thing.” The advocate general replied that the government has formed a task force which has started work.

“We want results. Tell us whether stray dogs have stopped biting,” Justice Mazhar said.

The court has instructed the Sindh government to present the plan at the next hearing, December 2.

Last year, after the number of dog bite cases in the province increased, the government launched a campaign to vaccinate strays to fight against rabies and control the dog population. The dogs are tagged after vaccinations.

What to do if a dog bites you

Dr Seemin Jamali, the head of one of the biggest hospitals in Karachi, the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, said that the first thing to do after a dog bite is to wash the wound with soap and water.

The next most important step is to visit a hospital and get an anti-rabies shot.

“A dog bite does not mean that you have been bitten by a dog and you get yourself vaccinated once,” Dr Jamali said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Wednesday. “You have to get vaccinated four times and an immunoglobulin vaccine also has to be administered.”

It is very important that you get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible because untreated rabies is 100% fatal.