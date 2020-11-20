Shamsuddin Soomro given additional charge of SBCA director-general

The Sindh government appointed on Friday Shamsuddin Soomro as the Sindh Building Control Authority director-general.

A notification issued by the Sindh chief secretary said that Soomro, an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services (BS-21), is already serving as the additional chief secretary at the Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat. He has now been assigned the additional charge of the post of director-general, of the SBCA until further orders.

The Grade-21 officer is a veteran bureaucrat and served on important posts in the Sindh government.

He has served as senior member of the Board of Revenue in 2019 and the Industries and Commerce Department secretary in 2018.

He has also served on the board of directors of Security Papers Limited in 2016.

On Friday, the acting SBCA chief visited the SBCA headquarters and held a meeting with officers.

During the meeting, he asked the officers to develop an effective strategy to control illegal constructions in Karachi.

Ashkar Dawar, the previous DG, retired on November 8.