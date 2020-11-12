Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

LNG reference: Shahid Abbasi to be indicted on November 16

Abbasi's son and Miftah Ismail to be indicted too

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
LNG reference: Shahid Abbasi to be indicted on November 16

Photo: AFP

An accountability court in Islamabad has decided to indict former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG terminal reference on November 16.

Others named in the case include former finance minister Miftah Ismail and former PSO MD Imranul Haq.

The court has also summoned former OGRA chairperson Uzma Adil and Abbasi’s son Abdullah Khaqan and former SSGS MD Muhammad Amin for indictment.

The case of two foreigners Philip Natman and Shina Sadiq will be heard separately, the court said.

Abbasi’s lawyer said that NAB has claimed that the project is still running in a loss. “How can a person be indicted in a case that is still ongoing?”

The judge said that Abbasi will be provided with all documents before the indictment.

LNG terminal reference

Abbasi, who served as the PM from August 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif , has been accused of awarding the LNG Terminal-1 contract in a non-transparent way.

The reference was filed on August 6.

NAB claimed that from 2013 to 2017, unexplained deposits of Rs1.4 billion and Rs1.2 billion were made to Abbasi and his son’s bank accounts.

Abbasi has claimed that he is being politically victimised by NAB. He hasn’t submitted his formal reply in the case as the reference is still being evaluated.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB shahid khaqan abbasi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Jahangir Tareen boards private plane for return to Pakistan
Jahangir Tareen boards private plane for return to Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.