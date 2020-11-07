Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Army will ask for COAS extension law amendment itself: Abbasi

Talks about Nawaz Sharif, military trust and khalai makhlooq

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Former premier and incumbent PML-N Vice-President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi believes the army will ask for amendments in the COAS extension law itself.

The military doesn't like ambiguity, he told SAMAA TV, and the current law is very ambiguous. The extension issue has nothing to do with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The relationship between the government and military isn't a secret one, said Abbasi. "It's based on mutual trust."

He said Parliament should aim not to embarrass the military and the institution should aim not to do anything to decrease people's respect in it.

There must be mutual trust between the government and military, he said, but right now he believes there is a dearth of trust. And that is when the danger of martial law comes in, said the former prime minister.

Today there is a dangerous situation, he said. But then again, Abbasi asked when the country was not in danger of martial law.

The PML-N leader also discussed the infamous 'khalai makhlooq' or aliens and said when he asked people not to talk about them, people got mad.

But we're not talking about them anymore, he said. Now they're being named. They were never, however, part of the PML-N's statements, he said, adding that their statement was 'vote ko izzat do'.

Regarding PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif's comments, he said politicians talk. Everything is solved with talks, not bullets, batons, tear gas or picking up the IG.

But we won't talk to those who speak through curses and threats, he warned.

Matters shouldn't reach this point, he said. That it has reached this point, where officials of the State's institutions are being named in public, is a leadership failure, said Abbasi. "It's everyone's failure, ours and theirs, some more and some less, both civil and military leaderships."

The former prime minister also commented on the arrest of Captain (retd) Safdar Awan, the husband of Maryam Nawaz, in Karachi. He said the government showed irresponsibility and the result of this won't be good.

FaceBook WhatsApp
shahid khaqan abbasi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.