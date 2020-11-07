Army will ask for COAS extension law amendment itself: Abbasi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Former premier and incumbent PML-N Vice-President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi believes the army will ask for amendments in the COAS extension law itself.

The military doesn't like ambiguity, he told SAMAA TV, and the current law is very ambiguous. The extension issue has nothing to do with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The relationship between the government and military isn't a secret one, said Abbasi. "It's based on mutual trust."

He said Parliament should aim not to embarrass the military and the institution should aim not to do anything to decrease people's respect in it.

There must be mutual trust between the government and military, he said, but right now he believes there is a dearth of trust. And that is when the danger of martial law comes in, said the former prime minister.

Today there is a dangerous situation, he said. But then again, Abbasi asked when the country was not in danger of martial law.

The PML-N leader also discussed the infamous 'khalai makhlooq' or aliens and said when he asked people not to talk about them, people got mad.

But we're not talking about them anymore, he said. Now they're being named. They were never, however, part of the PML-N's statements, he said, adding that their statement was 'vote ko izzat do'.

Regarding PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif's comments, he said politicians talk. Everything is solved with talks, not bullets, batons, tear gas or picking up the IG.

But we won't talk to those who speak through curses and threats, he warned.

Matters shouldn't reach this point, he said. That it has reached this point, where officials of the State's institutions are being named in public, is a leadership failure, said Abbasi. "It's everyone's failure, ours and theirs, some more and some less, both civil and military leaderships."

The former prime minister also commented on the arrest of Captain (retd) Safdar Awan, the husband of Maryam Nawaz, in Karachi. He said the government showed irresponsibility and the result of this won't be good.