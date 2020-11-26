Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Shafqat Mahmood to students: Have fun, but first study

He had announced schools will be closed from today

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Shafqat Mahmood to students: Have fun, but first study

Photo: Samaa TV

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood is not happy that students are taking the closure of schools lightly, and advised them to take their studies seriously.

He spoke to Samaa TV and said that it was a tough decision to close all educational institutes due to COVID-19.

“Children’s health is our priority. When the situation gets better, we will open the schools in January,” he said.

 Students on Twitter flooded the site with memes praising the minister after it was announced that educational institutes will be closed.

Mahmood advised students to continue their studies with distance learning, teleschools, and radio schools. He said that the government is working to make the online learning experience better.

He had announced Monday that all educational institutes in Pakistan will close from today. The decision was taken during the National Command and Operation Centre meeting.

Mahmood said that classes will be held online and the term will continue till December 24. Winter vacations will commence from December 25 and last till January 10.

Exams that were to be held in December have been postponed, and will be held when classes resume in January. Entry exams such as MDCAT will be held on schedule.

In the first week of January, the committee will meet again to assess the situation as the country continues to battle the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

The minister said that the new educational year will begin in August 2021.

#ShafqatMahmood trends

A number of people took to social media platforms and shared memes in favour of the minister. Following this, #ShafqatMahmood started trending on Twitter. Here are some of our favorite memes:

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus pakistan COVID-19 Shafqat Mahmood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
karachi Circular railway, KCR, KCR train, Green Line, Sheikh Rasheed, Local Train, Mass Transit, BRT,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Illegal funding: Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison
Illegal funding: Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison
How to tell if you have dengue
How to tell if you have dengue
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Screen time affects children’s physical, emotional growth
Screen time affects children’s physical, emotional growth
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.