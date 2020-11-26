Shafqat Mahmood to students: Have fun, but first study

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood is not happy that students are taking the closure of schools lightly, and advised them to take their studies seriously.

He spoke to Samaa TV and said that it was a tough decision to close all educational institutes due to COVID-19.

“Children’s health is our priority. When the situation gets better, we will open the schools in January,” he said.

Students on Twitter flooded the site with memes praising the minister after it was announced that educational institutes will be closed.

Mahmood advised students to continue their studies with distance learning, teleschools, and radio schools. He said that the government is working to make the online learning experience better.

He had announced Monday that all educational institutes in Pakistan will close from today. The decision was taken during the National Command and Operation Centre meeting.

Mahmood said that classes will be held online and the term will continue till December 24. Winter vacations will commence from December 25 and last till January 10.

Exams that were to be held in December have been postponed, and will be held when classes resume in January. Entry exams such as MDCAT will be held on schedule.

In the first week of January, the committee will meet again to assess the situation as the country continues to battle the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

The minister said that the new educational year will begin in August 2021.

#ShafqatMahmood trends

A number of people took to social media platforms and shared memes in favour of the minister. Following this, #ShafqatMahmood started trending on Twitter. Here are some of our favorite memes:

