No one was seriously injured

Eighteen people were injured when a shade collapsed at a PTI rally in Swat on Friday evening.

The rally was being hosted at Mingora's Grassy Ground.

People had climbed onto the shade during Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan's speeches at the rally. The shade collapsed due to the extra weight.

People were rushed to Civil Hospital by Rescue 1122 officials. Doctors there said everyone is out of danger. Several people have also been discharged.