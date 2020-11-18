Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Seven Islamabad schools, FPSC closed after 37 coronavirus cases reported

Government hasn't taken any decision regarding schools yet

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Seven schools in Islamabad were closed after staffers, teachers, and students reported 27 coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

According to District Health Officer Zaeem Zia, over 10 cases were reported at the Federal Public Service Commission after which the administration decided to seal it.

A letter requesting to close down these educational institutions was sent to District Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat.

These are the schools that have been sealed by the government:

  • Islamabad Model College Boys H9/5
  • Islamabad Model College G7/3
  • Islamabad Model College for Girls G8/4
  • Islamabad Model College for Girls F7/2
  • Islamabad Model College for Girls F6/2
  • Islamabad Model College for Girls Malpur

The virus has so far claimed 7,230 lives in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases in the country has jumped to 363,380.

The government hasn’t taken any decision to close educational institutions so far.

The decision to close schools across Pakistan will be taken on November 23, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said Monday morning.

