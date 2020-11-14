Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry dies of coronavirus

He was Geo News' special correspondent

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry dies of coronavirus

File photo: Geo News

Senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry died of COVID-19 at an Islamabad hospital, his colleagues and TV channel said on Saturday.

“Geo and Jang reporter Arshad_Geo loses his life to COVID-19,” said Geo News reporter Murtaza Ali Shah in a tweet. “It’s heartbreaking.”

According to Geo News, he was shifted to a hospital a few days earlier after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. He was placed on the ventilator after his health deteriorated.

Chaudhry was Geo News’ special correspondent in Islamabad and covered parliament.

FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID-19 Journalist Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Arshad Waheed Chaudhry, Geo News, COVID-19
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Kashmore gang-rape: Main suspect shot dead by accomplice
Kashmore gang-rape: Main suspect shot dead by accomplice
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
This is why Karachi’s air is so bad today
This is why Karachi’s air is so bad today
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.