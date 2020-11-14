Senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry dies of coronavirus

Senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry died of COVID-19 at an Islamabad hospital, his colleagues and TV channel said on Saturday.

“Geo and Jang reporter Arshad_Geo loses his life to COVID-19,” said Geo News reporter Murtaza Ali Shah in a tweet. “It’s heartbreaking.”

According to Geo News, he was shifted to a hospital a few days earlier after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. He was placed on the ventilator after his health deteriorated.

Chaudhry was Geo News’ special correspondent in Islamabad and covered parliament.