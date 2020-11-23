Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Second spell of snowfall begins in Ayubia, Nathia Gali

Temperatures to plunge in upcoming week

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 23, 2020
The northern areas of Pakistan will be experiencing extreme cold this week as temperatures are expected to drop.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, another spell of snowfall will hit areas such as Nathia Gali, Ayubia and Thandiani. On Monday, light snow was reported in the areas.

Following this, roads to and from the areas were blocked and mobile networks were lost.

Rain and snow were also recorded in parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It will get much colder in the coming days across Pakistan, especially the Northern Areas. Experts have predicted that the sub-continent is in for a prolonged, harsh winter this year.

MOST READ
