Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SC dismisses petition challenging regularisation of Bacha Khan University employees

Varsity challenged Peshawar High Court's verdict

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SC dismisses petition challenging regularisation of Bacha Khan University employees

Photo: Bacha Khan University Charsadda/Facebook

The Supreme Court dismissed on Thursday a petition challenging the regularisation of the Bacha Khan University Charsadda employees.

The university’s legal adviser appeared in court.

Justice Munib Akhtar asked him why has he filed a review petition against the verdict of the Peshawar High Court.

He said that the time to file an appeal against the verdict had expired which is why he filed a review petition.

Earlier this year, university staffers, appointed on various ministerial and administrative posts on contract basis in 2012, had approached the Peshawar High Court. They said that the university extended their services for three years in 2016. As the expiry of their contract service came closer, the varsity failed to regularise their appointments.

The court then ordered the authorities to regularise their appointments.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
karachi Circular railway, KCR, KCR train, Green Line, Sheikh Rasheed, Local Train, Mass Transit, BRT,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Illegal funding: Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison
Illegal funding: Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison
How to tell if you have dengue
How to tell if you have dengue
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Screen time affects children’s physical, emotional growth
Screen time affects children’s physical, emotional growth
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.