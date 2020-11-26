SC dismisses petition challenging regularisation of Bacha Khan University employees

The Supreme Court dismissed on Thursday a petition challenging the regularisation of the Bacha Khan University Charsadda employees.

The university’s legal adviser appeared in court.

Justice Munib Akhtar asked him why has he filed a review petition against the verdict of the Peshawar High Court.

He said that the time to file an appeal against the verdict had expired which is why he filed a review petition.

Earlier this year, university staffers, appointed on various ministerial and administrative posts on contract basis in 2012, had approached the Peshawar High Court. They said that the university extended their services for three years in 2016. As the expiry of their contract service came closer, the varsity failed to regularise their appointments.

The court then ordered the authorities to regularise their appointments.