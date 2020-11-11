Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition

The Sindh Building Control Authority has declared Jan Plaza in Karachi ‘dangerous’ and wants its residents to leave but they aren’t giving up without a fight.

The residents approached the Sindh High Court to stop the demolition and have obtained a stay order.

Jan Plaza is located in North Nazimabad Block K. After this year’s torrential monsoon rains, visible visible cracks appeared in the columns of several blocks. The residents started the renovation process themselves but after the District Central administration visited the site, it asked the SBCA’s technical team to inspect the building and decide its status.

The SBCA technical team visited Jan Plaza in September and declared it “dangerous” for habitation. The SBCA North Nazimabad Town served “ejectment” (eviction) notices to the residents but also said they had the right to employ an engineering firm from the SBCA’s list of Category-A firms to carry out the repair work.

In October, the residents employed the firm of Engineer Muhammad Kamil Dehlvi, which applied for the structural drawings of the project to begin work.

Residents say the SBCA wasn’t able to provide the drawings and the engineering firm has refused to start the repair work without them.

The residents say the SBCA compelled them to move the court and obtain a stay order. They did not cooperate with us by providing the project’s documents, they argued.

The SBCA officers told them they do not have the structural drawings of the project, as it was a 35-year-old project. “The SBCA has a proper plan to displace us from our houses,” the residents alleged.

Without the drawings, no Category A approved engineering firm will start work on the plaza.

“Now, builders are approaching us to sell them our homes lower than the market price,” they said. Some builders plan to launch a new residential project on the site after finalising the deal with them, they say.

According to the residents, the builders are taking full advantage of the situation.

There are 68 apartments and 26 shops in Jan Plaza and three categories of apartments. Residents say the builders are offering a 750 square-yard unit for Rs4 million, 950 square-yard unit for Rs4.8million and 1,050 square-yard unit for Rs5.5million.

Property dealers in the area say the market price for a 750 square-yard apartment in this area is Rs5.2 million. A 950 square-yard flat would be for Rs6million and Rs7 million for a 1,050 square-yard unit but the case is different for Jan Plaza as it has already been declared “dangerous”.

SBCA officer Jamila Jabeen, who is holding the additional charge of North Nazimabad Town, told SAMAA Digital she took charge a week ago and knows nothing about the Jan Plaza case. She was, however, surprised that the SBCA claims to not have the structural drawings and said she would take up the matter with her subordinate.

SBCA Technical Committee Secretary Benish Shabbir said it is the responsibility of the residents to arrange a Category A approved engineering firm for the repair work.

“The SBCA has done its duty by declaring the residential building “dangerous” and served eviction notices to them,” he said. According to him, it is difficult to find the documents at the SBCA as it is a 35-year-old project.

However, a 35-year-old building means it was constructed in 1985. The SBCA has been around since 1979 though it was then named the Karachi Building Control Authority. It should, therefore, have the building plans of a project constructed almost 10 years after the authority was created.