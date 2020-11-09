Safdar Awan quarantining at Jati Umra after testing COVID-19 positive

Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan, the husband of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, has tested positive for the coronavirus as the country continues to battle the second wave of the deadly virus.

He was in Gilgit-Baltistan to campaign for the PML-N for the upcoming elections. He travelled to the region with his wife. He returned to Lahore on Sunday and took the coronavirus test.

Awan has told his party members that he will not meet anyone for the next 15 days, adding that he will come out of quarantine after he tests negative.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira contracted the virus while campaigning for the GB elections alongside party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He is in quarantine in Islamabad.

Many political leaders such as Saeed Ghani, Sheikh Rasheed, Shehbaz Sharif among others have recovered from the virus.

As of Monday morning, Pakistan has reported 344,839 cases of coronavirus, out of which 318,881 people have recovered.