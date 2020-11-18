NAB files corruption reference against Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter, son-in-law

NAB Lahore has filed a corruption reference against Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia Imran Ali and her husband Imran Ali Yousaf.

They have been named in the Saaf Paani case.

NAB filed the supplementary reference in the case against four parties–former CEO of the Punjab Saaf Paani Company South Waseem Ajmal, Ali & Fatima Developers through its CEO, Ali & Fatima Developers CEO Imran Ali Yousaf and Ali & Fatima Developers Director Rabia Imran Ali.

Earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was being investigated in the case. However, his name has not been included in the supplementary reference. The initial reference was filed in December 2018.

The suspects are accused of causing a collective Rs370.5 million loss to the national exchequer. Some of the items mentioned in the reference include corruption of Rs130 million in water filtration plants and Rs86.1 million on solar work.

Ajmal is also accused of misusing his authority and benefiting Ali & Fatima Developers Rs24.7 million. He reportedly rented out the third floor of Ali Trade Centre, which was owned by Ali & Fatima Developers. Rent was paid but the building wasn’t even completed.