HOME > News

Register all boats at Keenjhar Lake, orders Karachi court

Posted: Nov 10, 2020
Posted: Nov 10, 2020
Photo: Online

The Sindh High Court has ordered the authorities to register all boats at the Keenjhar Lake and complete the work on jetties and towers.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Justice Helpline over the lack of safety measures at the lake.

The culture department submitted a report on the steps it has taken to ensure the safety of tourists. According to the report, CCTV cameras have been installed at the lake and a rescue center established too.

Culture MD Aijaz Shaikh said that they have also agreed on SOPs to prevent future accidents. The boats will be allowed to cover a distance of two kilometers and signboards have been placed near the lake too.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that SOPs should be enforced. “Why haven’t the boats been registered yet?” He remarked that innocent lives are lost in boat accidents. We just want the area to become safe for tourists, he added.

The case has been adjourned till December 15.

The petition was filed on August 18 seeking to make the boat rides in Thatta safer a day after ten women and children from Karachi’s Mehmoodabad drowned in the Keenjhar Lake. There were a total of 14 passengers aboard when the boat overturned. The driver, Abdul Jabbar, was arrested for his negligence.

According to reports, every year hundreds of people visit the lake for picnics and to pay respect at the Noori Jam Tamachi tomb. Many of these people become victims of accidents. This is because of a lack of proper safety measures taken by the boat riders and the absence of a proper law or rules for the boat rides.


