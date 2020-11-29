Rawalpindi woman attempts suicide after drowning three daughters

A woman jumped into a well with three of her daughter in Rawalpindi’s Gujjar Khan after an argument with her husband, the police said on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 said the three girls, aged five years, three years and six months, passed away on the spot while the mother has been moved to the Gujar Khan Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where she’s in critical condition.

According to the family, the woman and her husband had gotten into an argument on Friday night. “I had just told her not to beat up children unnecessarily,” he said.

Gujar Khan SHO Khizar Hayat said murder and attempted murder cases were being registered against the woman. Further investigations are under way.

The bodies of the children have been sent back home after post-mortem examinations.

