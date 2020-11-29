Sunday, November 29, 2020  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Rawalpindi woman attempts suicide after drowning three daughters

Woman in critical condition

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Rawalpindi woman attempts suicide after drowning three daughters

Photo: File

A woman jumped into a well with three of her daughter in Rawalpindi’s Gujjar Khan after an argument with her husband, the police said on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 said the three girls, aged five years, three years and six months, passed away on the spot while the mother has been moved to the Gujar Khan Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where she’s in critical condition.

According to the family, the woman and her husband had gotten into an argument on Friday night. “I had just told her not to beat up children unnecessarily,” he said.

Gujar Khan SHO Khizar Hayat said murder and attempted murder cases were being registered against the woman. Further investigations are under way.

The bodies of the children have been sent back home after post-mortem examinations.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

