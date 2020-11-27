Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Rawalpindi court sentences man to death thrice for murdering children

He killed his two sons, daughter after fight with wife

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 hours ago
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 hours ago
A court in Rawalpindi sentenced on Thursday a man to death thrice for killing his three children.

Additional Sessions Judge Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain sentenced him to death thrice, a seven-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs30,000.

Noor Muhammad, the man convicted of murdering his three children nine-year-old Usman, six-year-old Hammad and four-year-old Alisha, was arrested in June 2020 after his wife lodged an FIR against him.

According to reports, Noor killed his three children after his wife refused to return home after a fight with him.

The accused had hidden his children in a trunk and attempted to escape to Karachi but was arrested by police at the Rohri Railway Station.

Rawalpindi
 
