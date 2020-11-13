Rahim Yar Khan missing woman was raped, strangled: police

A 20-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Rahim Yar Khan was raped and tortured, the police said on Friday.

According to her family, she had gone missing Wednesday night after which a missing persons complaint was registered at their local police station.

“She had had dinner with us and then went to bed,” her father said. “When we woke up in the morning, she wasn’t there.” At 12pm on Thursday, she was found unconscious in the fields near her home.

Must read: This is why women won’t report rape in Pakistan

The police said that there were marks of injuries on her body. She was immediately taken to Shaikh Zayed Medical College and Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan. She passed away during treatment.

A medical report revealed that she was raped. “She was repeatedly attacked by a knife on different parts of her body,” the medico legal officer said, adding that the perpetrators had tried to strangle her to death.

The victim’s family has accused their neighbours of the crime. The police have detained three men and are questioning them.

An FIR under sections 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.