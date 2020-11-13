Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rahim Yar Khan missing woman was raped, strangled: police

She died during treatment

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Rahim Yar Khan missing woman was raped, strangled: police

Photo: File

A 20-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Rahim Yar Khan was raped and tortured, the police said on Friday.

According to her family, she had gone missing Wednesday night after which a missing persons complaint was registered at their local police station.

“She had had dinner with us and then went to bed,” her father said. “When we woke up in the morning, she wasn’t there.” At 12pm on Thursday, she was found unconscious in the fields near her home.

Must read: This is why women won’t report rape in Pakistan

The police said that there were marks of injuries on her body. She was immediately taken to Shaikh Zayed Medical College and Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan. She passed away during treatment.

A medical report revealed that she was raped. “She was repeatedly attacked by a knife on different parts of her body,” the medico legal officer said, adding that the perpetrators had tried to strangle her to death.

The victim’s family has accused their neighbours of the crime. The police have detained three men and are questioning them.

An FIR under sections 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

FaceBook WhatsApp
rahim yar khan rape torture
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
rahim yar khan rape, rahim yar khan, rahim yar khan police, rahim yar khan rape and torture
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.