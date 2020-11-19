Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Two killed in bus-tractor collision in Rahim Yar Khan

Man fell asleep while driving the bus

Posted: Nov 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Two killed in bus-tractor collision in Rahim Yar Khan

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Two passengers were killed and another six injured on Thursday after a bus driver fell asleep and rammed into a tractor.

They were traveling on the M5 Motorway near Rahim Yar Khan.

The bus was travelling to Swat from Karachi. Vehicles travelling behind the bus rammed into one another when the bus crashed.

The injured were taken to the Sheikh Zayed Memorial Hospital in Lahore. Two of them were in critical condition.

In July, seven people were killed and 10 others injured in a collision between a passenger van and truck on the Rahim Yar Khan Highway.

Eyewitness told SAMAA TV that the accident occurred because the van driver tried to save a motorcyclist on the highway.

The van collided with the truck when the driver tried to save the man on the motorcycle, an eyewitness said.

