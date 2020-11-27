Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Quetta’s Serena Hotel fined for violating coronavirus SOPs

A musical performance was held at the hotel

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
Photo: Quetta Saddar commissioner/Twitter

The Serena Hotel in Quetta was fined Rs100,000 on Thursday for violating coronavirus SOPs.

According to Saddar’s assistant commissioner, a warning has been issued to the hotel. The action was taken after a video of an event at the hotel went viral on social media.

It showed dozens of people crowded in a room together attending a musical event. No one was wearing masks nor was social distancing practised.

“There isn’t any discrimination and there are no sacred cows when it comes to the rule of law,” the commissioner said, adding that the district administration of Quetta is capable of implementing the law in letter and spirit.

The police have been taking action against residents violating coronavirus SOPs after the experts warned that the country was going through the second wave of the virus.

As of Thursday morning, Pakistan has reported 386,198 cases of coronavirus, out of which 334,392 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, over 3,306 new cases were reported and 40 people lost their lives to the virus.

