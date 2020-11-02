Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Quetta tandoors split over bread price rise protest

One group wants to stay open, other pushing govt

Posted: Nov 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Quetta tandoors split over bread price rise protest

Photo: Online

Ten tandoor owners have been arrested in Quetta on charges of stopping others from opening their shops and starting fights to pressure for higher bread prices.

The Naanbai Association in Balochistan has been protesting for 12 days. They want the government to set the price of bread higher at Rs30. Right now, tandoor owners sell a 280g roti for Rs2o. They are willing increase the weight of the roti to 320g but have demanded the price go up to Rs30. In Quetta the bread made is large and thick and not like chapatis but more like naan.

The district administration has refused to give in.

It is being reported that two groups have emerged in the association. One group wants to stay open while the other insists they will only open once the government meets their demands.

A fight erupted between the two groups on Monday. They beat each other and attacked one another with bricks and broken chairs. The police intervened and arrested people.

Raza Khilji, the association’s chairperson, was among those arrested. He said that the police arrested them for no reason. We will stage a protest in the Red Zone if our demands are not met, he said.

