Quetta men jailed for 30 years for fraud

An accountability court in Quetta sentenced three men to a total of 30 years in prison in a fraud case. A fine of Rs155 million has also been imposed on them.

Judge Munawar Ahmed Shahwani of the Accountability Court Quetta announced the verdict on Wednesday.

The convicts have been identified as Babar Tehseen, Javed Akram and Khalid Akram.

According to NAB, Nadir Tehseen, Amir Tehseen, Babar, and Akram set up a firm called Brothers International a few years ago. The men used to tell people to invest in the stock exchange and promised them high returns. They duped at least 300 people into investing their money and then closed their firm.

NAB started investigating the case after 250 people filed a complaint against the company. The bureau collected proof against the convicts and filed a reference. The suspects were arrested and sent to jail.