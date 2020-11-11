Wednesday, November 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Quetta men jailed for 30 years for fraud

A fine of Rs155m has been imposed on them

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Quetta men jailed for 30 years for fraud

Photo: Online

An accountability court in Quetta sentenced three men to a total of 30 years in prison in a fraud case. A fine of Rs155 million has also been imposed on them.

Judge Munawar Ahmed Shahwani of the Accountability Court Quetta announced the verdict on Wednesday.

The convicts have been identified as Babar Tehseen, Javed Akram and Khalid Akram.

According to NAB, Nadir Tehseen, Amir Tehseen, Babar, and Akram set up a firm called Brothers International a few years ago. The men used to tell people to invest in the stock exchange and promised them high returns. They duped at least 300 people into investing their money and then closed their firm.

NAB started investigating the case after 250 people filed a complaint against the company. The bureau collected proof against the convicts and filed a reference. The suspects were arrested and sent to jail.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
Jahangir Tareen boards private plane for return to Pakistan
Jahangir Tareen boards private plane for return to Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.