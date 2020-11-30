Quetta health director-general arrested on charges of corruption

The director-general of health services in Quetta, Dr Shakir Baloch, was arrested on Monday on charges of corruption.

According to the police, an investigation revealed that Baloch and the medical superintendent of the Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital, Abdul Ghaffar Baloch, illegally gave permission for the purchase of over 200,000 anti-rabies injections.

The injections were worth over Rs4 billion and were paid for with government funds. Ghaffar approved an illegal contract of Rs60 million and took money for his personal use as well.

The suspects were arrested after the Balochistan High Court cancelled their pre-arrest bail on Monday.

The police said payment for the injections was made in advance. “The government documents show that the supplies have been received when in actuality they haven’t.”

Earlier, a number of employees from the procurement and supply department of the Quetta Medical Store Department were arrested on similar charges.