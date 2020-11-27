Quality Sweets sealed in Quetta for violating SOPs

A sweets shop in Quetta’s Saddar, Quality Sweets, was sealed Friday afternoon for its failure to follow the coronavirus SOPs.

Saddar Assistant Commissioner Humaira Baloch said coronavirus cases are on the rise in the province. The shops have been issued SOPs and they should follow them.

The shop owners and employees have been fined for not ensuring that all people inside the shops were wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Balochistan has reported 17,008 cases of coronavirus so far, out of which 16,214 people have recovered and 165 have died.