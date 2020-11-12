Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Quaid’s Mausloeum board takes PML-N to court over sloganeering

Files petition in Karachi city court

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Photo: A screenshot from a video of the PML-N at the Quaid's Mausloeum

The management of the Quaid’s Mausoleum in Karachi has taken the PML-N to court.

The board filed a complaint in the Karachi city court on Thursday against the PML-N for violating the sanctity of the Quaid’s tomb by chanting slogans there on October 18.

It has also submitted videos of PML-N leaders and supporters chanting ‘vote ko izzat do’ at the mausoleum.

The board filed the petition after the Ministry of Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Agriculture directed it to.

A case was already filed at the Brigade police station on October 19 against PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan for chanting slogans at the tomb. He was arrested in Karachi but granted bail the same day.

