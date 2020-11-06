Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Qadir Baloch to resign from PML-N over Nawaz’s ‘anti-army’ remarks

Says he will submit written resignation on Saturday

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
General (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch says he has practically separated himself from the PML-N.

I will give my written resignation tomorrow (Saturday) and announce it, he said.

I cannot stand by Nawaz Sharif’s statements against the Pakistan Army, said Baloch, a former MNA. He said Nawaz was trying to turn the military’s junior officers against the senior leadership, which cannot be tolerated.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari had sent him a message that he would be welcome in the PPP but he would decide what to do after discussing it with his friends.

Baloch has previously served as president of the PML-N’s Balochistan chapter.

