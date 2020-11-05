Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Puppet govt doesn’t have people on its side: Bilawal

Addresses rally in Astore

The puppets are in power but don’t have the people on their side, said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a Thursday afternoon address in Astore’s Pakwar.

He is in Gilgit-Baltistan in the lead up to its November 15 election and has been campaigning for well over a week.

The selectors know nothing of Gilgit’s people, said the MNA, adding that federal ministers are coming to the region two years after being elected. They’re coming for votes, not for the people, he warned.

We will give jobs to the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan, Bilawal promised, adding that they will give the people property and sovereignty rights.

He also criticized the incumbent government for not raising salaries in the past two years. Zardari made Gilgit-Baltistan an interim province in 2009, he said, adding that the government is still thinking about it.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
 
