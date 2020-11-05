Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
Punjab wildlife rescues black bear from Gujranwala juggler

Bear shifted to Balkasar Sanctuary in Chakwal

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Editing & Writing | Muzhira Amin
SAMAA
Posted: Nov 5, 2020
Punjab wildlife rescues black bear from Gujranwala juggler

Photo: AFP

The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department rescued a black bear from a juggler in Gujranwala on Monday evening.

A video of the bear had been circulating on social media after which action was taken by the wildlife department.

The deputy director sent a team to rescue the bear. They raided the juggler’s house near Mafi Wala Chowk and saved the animal.

The suspect was presented in court. He was challaned and fined Rs10,000. As he could not pay in time, he was sent to prison for seven days.

The court ordered the bear to be sent to the Lahore zoo but due to shortage of space it has been sent to the Balkasar Bear Sanctuary in Chakwal.

Black bears are usually illegally kept for bear baiting and begging across Pakistan.

Bear baiting is considered a popular sport. During the fight, the bear is tied from the nose and its nails are cut. It is made to fight at least three dogs, who attack its nose during the round.

bear Punjab Wildlife
 
