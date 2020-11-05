Punjab wildlife rescues black bear from Gujranwala juggler

The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department rescued a black bear from a juggler in Gujranwala on Monday evening.

A video of the bear had been circulating on social media after which action was taken by the wildlife department.

BEAR SPOTTED!!!@PunjabWildlife This young black bear was spotted alongside a 2 month old bear cub in Village Pipli wala of Gujranwala.Owner is said to visit this area frequently to beg on streets.Please alert your staff in gujranwala to trace and rescue these bears.Thank you pic.twitter.com/hX1Y5IUyi7 — save the wild (@wildpakistan) November 2, 2020

The deputy director sent a team to rescue the bear. They raided the juggler’s house near Mafi Wala Chowk and saved the animal.

The suspect was presented in court. He was challaned and fined Rs10,000. As he could not pay in time, he was sent to prison for seven days.

The court ordered the bear to be sent to the Lahore zoo but due to shortage of space it has been sent to the Balkasar Bear Sanctuary in Chakwal.

Black bears are usually illegally kept for bear baiting and begging across Pakistan.

Bear baiting is considered a popular sport. During the fight, the bear is tied from the nose and its nails are cut. It is made to fight at least three dogs, who attack its nose during the round.