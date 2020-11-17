Punjab university professors make it to Stanford top scientist list

These three professors from the University of Punjab have made it to the list of the world’s top 2% scientists compiled by Standford University.

The teachers, Dr Khalid, Dr Muhammad Akram and Dr Muhammad Sharif, are the deans of the management sciences, mathematics and science departments.

The US-based Stanford University recently released a list that represents the top 2% of the most-cited scientists in multiple disciplines. The list comprises 159,683 persons.

The teachers’ names are added to the list after a review of their published work.

The management of the Punjab varsity has congratulated the professors. “They are a source of pride not just for the university but also for the country,” vice-chancellor Niaz Ahmed said.

“This will improve the international ranking of the university and bring it on the global map,” he said, adding that it will bring in more students for the university as well.

The report was prepared by Prof. John PA Loannidis of Stanford University and his team.