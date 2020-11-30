Punjab to submit reply on land leased to Packages Limited

The Supreme Court has given the Punjab government four weeks to submit its reply on the delay in the lease expiration case against Packages Limited.

Packages Limited is a Lahore-based multinational packaging company. The company, known for its tissue brand Rose Petal, owns Packages Mall on Walton Road.

The Punjab government had leased out 229 kanals to the company in 1985. The lease ended in 2015.

Last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the company to pay the pending rent from 2015 to 2020.

During Monday’s hearing, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked why the rent hasn’t been determined yet. The court told the authorities to submit relevant documents along with a progress report on the implementation orders of the court.

The court said a senior member of the Board of Revenue should appear in court.

Punjab Additional Advocate General Qasim Chauhan told the court that the Punjab chief secretary couldn’t appear because he wasn’t feeling well.