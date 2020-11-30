Monday, November 30, 2020  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Punjab to submit reply on land leased to Packages Limited

Supreme Court resumed hearing the lease expiry case on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab to submit reply on land leased to Packages Limited

Photo: Packages Limited/Facebook

The Supreme Court has given the Punjab government four weeks to submit its reply on the delay in the lease expiration case against Packages Limited.

Packages Limited is a Lahore-based multinational packaging company. The company, known for its tissue brand Rose Petal, owns Packages Mall on Walton Road.

The Punjab government had leased out 229 kanals to the company in 1985. The lease ended in 2015.

Last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the company to pay the pending rent from 2015 to 2020.

During Monday’s hearing, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked why the rent hasn’t been determined yet. The court told the authorities to submit relevant documents along with a progress report on the implementation orders of the court.

The court said a senior member of the Board of Revenue should appear in court.

Punjab Additional Advocate General Qasim Chauhan told the court that the Punjab chief secretary couldn’t appear because he wasn’t feeling well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.