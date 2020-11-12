Punjab reports 14th polio case, taking Pakistan’s total to 81

A polio case was reported in Punjab on Thursday, bringing the total cases in the province to 14.

The victim is a child of over three years from Layyah, Punjab. According to officials, the virus has affected both the hands and feet of the child.

His immunisation status is still being investigated. The head of the polio programme said that it was unfortunate that the virus was spreading.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with the polio teams during vaccination drives.

81 cases of wild polio virus has been reported from across Pakistan this year.

The province-wise breakdown of cases is: 23 in Balochistan, 22 each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 in Punjab and none in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.