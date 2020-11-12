Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Punjab reports 14th polio case, taking Pakistan’s total to 81

The victim is a child of over 3 years

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Punjab reports 14th polio case, taking Pakistan’s total to 81

Photo: Online

A polio case was reported in Punjab on Thursday, bringing the total cases in the province to 14.

The victim is a child of over three years from Layyah, Punjab. According to officials, the virus has affected both the hands and feet of the child.

His immunisation status is still being investigated. The head of the polio programme said that it was unfortunate that the virus was spreading.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with the polio teams during vaccination drives.

81 cases of wild polio virus has been reported from across Pakistan this year.

The province-wise breakdown of cases is: 23 in Balochistan, 22 each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 in Punjab and none in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

FaceBook WhatsApp
layyah polio polio vaccines
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
polio vaccine, polio cases in Pakistan, anti-polio vaccine campaign, polio cases in Pakistan 2020
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.