Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Punjab govt to decide on Shehbaz Sharif’s parole: minister

Decision to be taken after Shamim Akhter's funeral date announced

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

The decision regarding parole for PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz will be taken by the Punjab government, said Punjab Colonies Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

Shehbaz had requested parole from the deputy commissioner of Lahore on Monday in order to attend his mother’s funeral. Hamza submitted his application too.

On Sunday, Shehbaz’s mother’s Begum Shamim Akhter passed away in London. She had been ill for a while and was seeking medical treatment. According to reports, her funeral prayers will be offered both in Lahore and London.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, Chohan said that the government will announce its decision on the parole after the date of Begum Shamim’s funeral in Lahore is announced.

“The deputy commissioner can only grant parole for 12 hours,” he said. “When Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passed away, her daughter Maryam Nawaz was released on parole for five days.”

Hamza and Shehbaz are at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore on judicial remand in a money laundering case.

