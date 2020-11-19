Postpone rallies till pandemic is over: Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has endorsed the prime minister’s call for suspending public rallies and congregations until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

“No one is stopping you from holding jalsay [rallies]. You can organise them once the [coronavirus] pandemic is over,” Dr Rashid said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan had banned all sorts of gatherings and ruled out imposing a complete lockdown. Dr Rashid backed the same idea. “Lockdown will hurt the people and economy. We are not going for that,” she added.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government imposed smart lockdowns in various areas of six major cities of the province – Lahore, Multan, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, and Sargodha.

Under these rules, all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, and offices will remain closed in areas under smart lockdown and there will be a complete ban on all kinds of gatherings.

Grocery stores, tandoors, fruit and vegetable shops, and petrol pumps will remain open from 9am to 7pm. Medical stores, hospitals and clinics will remain open across the clock. Milk, meat, and fish shops and bakeries will remain open from 7am to 7pm.

Restrictions were placed in Lahore’s Paragon City, Valencia Town, Johar Town, DHA phase VI and blocks E1, E2, F1, F2, G2, G4, and G5.

In Multan, Jalilabad, Railway Road, Gulgasht Colony, Khan Village Housing Society, and Garden Town will be under smart lockdown.

In Bhakkar, Gulshan-e-Madina and Mohalla Khursheed Shah will be under smart lockdown. Smart lockdown will also be imposed in various areas in Rawalpindi, including Sector C, Gulshanabad, Muslim Town, and Bahria Town’s Phase 3.

In Bahawalpur, the restrictions will be imposed at the Government Postgraduate College on Baghdad Road, in Satellite Town, and New Sadiq Colony.