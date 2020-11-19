Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Postpone rallies till pandemic is over: Yasmin Rashid

Says the govt will not impose another lockdown

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Postpone rallies till pandemic is over: Yasmin Rashid

Photo: @Dr_YasminRashid/Twitter

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has endorsed the prime minister’s call for suspending public rallies and congregations until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

“No one is stopping you from holding jalsay [rallies]. You can organise them once the [coronavirus] pandemic is over,” Dr Rashid said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan had banned all sorts of gatherings and ruled out imposing a complete lockdown. Dr Rashid backed the same idea. “Lockdown will hurt the people and economy. We are not going for that,” she added.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government imposed smart lockdowns in various areas of six major cities of the province – Lahore, Multan, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, and Sargodha.

Under these rules, all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, and offices will remain closed in areas under smart lockdown and there will be a complete ban on all kinds of gatherings.

Grocery stores, tandoors, fruit and vegetable shops, and petrol pumps will remain open from 9am to 7pm. Medical stores, hospitals and clinics will remain open across the clock. Milk, meat, and fish shops and bakeries will remain open from 7am to 7pm.

Restrictions were placed in Lahore’s Paragon City, Valencia Town, Johar Town, DHA phase VI and blocks E1, E2, F1, F2, G2, G4, and G5.

In Multan, Jalilabad, Railway Road, Gulgasht Colony, Khan Village Housing Society, and Garden Town will be under smart lockdown.

In Bhakkar, Gulshan-e-Madina and Mohalla Khursheed Shah will be under smart lockdown. Smart lockdown will also be imposed in various areas in Rawalpindi, including Sector C, Gulshanabad, Muslim Town, and Bahria Town’s Phase 3.

In Bahawalpur, the restrictions will be imposed at the Government Postgraduate College on Baghdad Road, in Satellite Town, and New Sadiq Colony.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Yasmin Rashid
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Smog, Lahore, Karachi, Respirators, Surgical masks
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.