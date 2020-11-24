Tuesday, November 24, 2020  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Punjab cabinet approves Shehbaz, Hamza’s release on parole

Granted parole to attend funeral of Nawaz and Shehbaz's mother

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
The Punjab cabinet has approved the release of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on parole for five days, sources told SAMAA TV.

The summary of their release has been forwarded to the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for approval.

The PML-N has requested the government to release them on parole to attend the funeral of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s mother, Shamim Akhtar. She passed away in London on November 22.

Her body will arrive in Pakistan in a day or two but Nawaz Sharif won’t be accompanying her.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz also said at a press conference on Tuesday that the decision to release Shehbaz would be made soon.

The government has not stopped Nawaz, Ishaq Dar and other people from coming to Pakistan to attend Shamim Bibi’s funeral, he added.

