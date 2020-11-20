Punjab bans public gatherings, indoor weddings

The Punjab government has banned on all public gatherings and indoor weddings.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, all types of large scale gatherings have been banned.

“Outdoor marriages and events will be allowed with an upper limit of 300 people.” It stated that all wedding hall owners and residents are obliged to follow SOPs given by the government.

Wearing facemasks has been made mandatory. The order was approved by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The decisions are aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus’s second wave, he said.

The ban will come into effect from November 20 and will last till January 31, 2021.

Earlier this month, the National Command and Operation Centre placed a ban on gathering in wedding halls. People were, however, allowed to hold events in open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 guests.

According to experts, the second wave of the virus has hit the country. In the last 24 hours, over 30 people lost their lives to the virus taking the total deaths to 7,561. The total number of cases countrywide have increased to 368,665.

The government has been imposing smart lockdowns in areas reporting more cases. The entry and exit points of these areas have been sealed and residents are only allowed to leave the house if necessary.