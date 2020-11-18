Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore

The government of Punjab has imposed smart lockdown in various areas of six major cities of the province – Lahore, Multan, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Sargodha – to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to notifications issued by the provincial health department.

According to the health department’s spokesperson, smart lockdowns will be imposed in various areas of Lahore, including Paragon City, Valencia Town, Johar Town, DHA phase VI and blocks E1, E2, F1, F2, G2, G4 and G5.

In Multan, Jalilabad, Railway Road, Gulgasht Colony, Khan Village Housing Society and Garden Town will be under smart lockdown.

In Bhakkar, Gulshan-e-Madina and Mohalla Khursheed Shah will be under smart lockdown. Smart lockdown will also be imposed in various areas in Rawalpindi, including Sector C, Gulshanabad, Muslim Town and Bahria Town’s Phase 3.

In Bahawalpur, the Government Postgraduate College on Baghdad Road, Satellite Town and New Sadiq Colony will be under a smart lockdown.

Under these rules, all markets, shopping malls, restaurants and offices will remain closed in areas under smart lockdown and there will be a complete ban on all kinds of gatherings.

Grocery stores, tandoors, fruit and vegetable shops and petrol pumps will remain open from 9am to 7pm. Medical stores, hospitals and clinics will remain open 24 hours. Milk, meat and fish shops and bakeries will remain open from 7am to 7pm.