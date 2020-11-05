Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Cabinet committee approves privatisation of PTV

Final decision hasn't been made yet

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Cabinet committee approves privatisation of PTV

Photo: AFP

The federal cabinet committee on privatisation has approved the privatisation of PTV.

Initially, 18 institutions were on the government privatisation programme’s list but recently more names were added, including PTV’s.

Though the committee has approved the move, it still requires the cabinet’s approval for PTV to be privatised.

The committee has written to PTV asking for information on its assets, liabilities and working structure.

Some of the information the committee has requested includes:

  • Regulatory and legal framework
  • Governance/management structure
  • Market share
  • Financial structure including net equity
  • Latest audited financial statement
  • Profit and loss statement for the last five years
  • Non-performing loans/receivables for this year
  • Liabilities as of June 2020

It wants this information within seven days. The process to investigate whether the company should be privatised has begun.

After the cabinet’s approval the process to privatise PTV will continue.

Federal Information Minister Shibili Faraz denied that the decision to privatize PTV had been made and said reforms are under way in the institution.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ptv
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ptv privatization
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
Dollar falls below Rs160 after 25 weeks
Dollar falls below Rs160 after 25 weeks
Video: Zartaj Gul shuts down reporter's unprofessional question with elegance
Video: Zartaj Gul shuts down reporter’s unprofessional question with elegance
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.