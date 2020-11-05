Cabinet committee approves privatisation of PTV

The federal cabinet committee on privatisation has approved the privatisation of PTV.

Initially, 18 institutions were on the government privatisation programme’s list but recently more names were added, including PTV’s.

Though the committee has approved the move, it still requires the cabinet’s approval for PTV to be privatised.

The committee has written to PTV asking for information on its assets, liabilities and working structure.

Some of the information the committee has requested includes:

Regulatory and legal framework

Governance/management structure

Market share

Financial structure including net equity

Latest audited financial statement

Profit and loss statement for the last five years

Non-performing loans/receivables for this year

Liabilities as of June 2020

It wants this information within seven days. The process to investigate whether the company should be privatised has begun.

After the cabinet’s approval the process to privatise PTV will continue.

Federal Information Minister Shibili Faraz denied that the decision to privatize PTV had been made and said reforms are under way in the institution.