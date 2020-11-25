Wednesday, November 25, 2020  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM

Says 'certain parties' expressed unease over his presence on the forum

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM

File photo: AFP

Mohsin Dawar, an MNA from North Waziristan and a leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, has quit the Pakistan Democratic Movement, he announced on Wednesday.

“I would like to announce that I will no longer be participating in the PDM’s jalsas and meetings,” Dawar said in a series of tweets. The reason, he said, was that certain parties in PDM had expressed “unease” with his presence on the forum.

The PDM, which comprises of 11 opposition parties, has been staging anti-government rallies across Pakistan.

The first one was held in Gujranwala on October 16, the second in Karachi on October 18 and the third in Quetta on October 25. The movement’s fifth rally was held in Peshawar on November 22, the sixth will be held in Multan on November 30 and the last rally will be held in Lahore on December 13.

The opposition members say there should be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition. At the rallies, the opposition leaders also challenged the country’s powerful establishment, accusing them of bringing the PTI government to power through systematic rigging.

Dawar had attended several meetings of the PDM and its rally in Karachi on October 18 but some political figures in the alliance, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, have expressed their reservations over his presence in the PDM.

Dawar said, however, that he will continue to support the opposition parties’ demands for strengthening democracy and civilian supremacy in the country.

