Monday, November 30, 2020  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
PTI’s Khalid Khurshid appointed Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister

He will take the oath on December 2

Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PTI’s Khalid Khurshid appointed Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Khalid Khurshid is the new Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister.

Members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly voted for the CM. Khurshid received 22 votes, while nine people voted for his rival, the PPP’s Amjad Hussain, the president of the party’s GB wing.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held on December 2 and be attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khurshid was elected a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly from the GBLA-13 constituency during the November 15 elections.

The PTI won 10 seats and five independent candidates joined it after the elections. It also has the support of the MWM, which has one general seat. Its 16-member strength is set to earn the party six reserved seats.

These reserved seats include four for women and two for technocrats. This way, the ruling coalition has 22 seats in the 33-member assembly.

