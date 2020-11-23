Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh tests positive for coronavirus

He is self-isolating

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He announced the news on Monday. “I have been diagnosed with the virus,” Sheikh said, adding that he is self-isolating at home.

Earlier this month, PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira announced that he had contracted the virus as well. He had recently returned from Gilgit-Baltistan where he had been campaigning for the November 15 elections alongside PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

As of Monday morning, Pakistan has reported 376,929 cases of coronavirus, out of which 330,885 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, over 2,500 new cases were reported and 34 people lost their lives to the virus.

Experts have warned that Pakistan is currently experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus as cases are rising steadily.

