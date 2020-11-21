Saturday, November 21, 2020  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1442
PTI wins support of another independent GB MPA-elect

It now has 16 seats in the GB Legislative Assembly

Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
PTI wins support of another independent GB MPA-elect

The PTI has won the support of another independent candidate in the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020.

Haji Shah Baig has joined the ruling party after winning the GBLA-15 seat in the November 15 election.

Baig was initially part of the JUI-F but left the party after it didn’t give him a ticket to contest the election.

The PTI now has 16 seats in the GB Legislative Assembly.

The PTI has won 10 seats and has been joined by five independents. It also has the support of the MWM, which has one general seat. Its 16-member strength is set to earn the party six reserved seats in the assembly as well.

These reserved seats include four for women and two for technocrats. This way, the ruling coalition will have 22 seats in the assembly.

gilgit-baltistan elections 2020
 
