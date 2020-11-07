Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
PTI will clean sweep GB elections: PM’s aide

Elections to be held on November 15

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill tweeted on Saturday that the PTI will clean sweep the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections

“These people [opposition parties] are still telling lies despite having ruled the country for three decades,” he said. “The reason behind the country’s problems is PML-N’s corruption.”

Gill said the people responsible for corruption will be held accountable. The opposition will suffer a defeat in Gilgit Baltistan, he added.

Gilgit Baltistan is set to vote to elect its assembly members on November 15. President PML-N Maryam Nawaz, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other political figures have been campaigning in the region for the last few days.

This will be the region’s third election since it was given the power to rule itself in 2009. Gilgit Baltistan has 24 constituencies and its assembly has 33 seats. Candidates from political parties will stand for 24 seats. Of the remaining seats, six are reserved for women and three for technocrats.

