Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PTI leader claims Karachi police killed driver in encounter

Police say five robbers killed

SAMAA | and - Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PTI leader claims Karachi police killed driver in encounter

Photo: Online

A PTI leader and her husband claim their driver was picked up by the Karachi police and shot dead in a fake encounter Thursday night.

The PTI leader, Laila Parveen, and her husband, lawyer Ali Hasnain, say their driver Muhammad Abbas was picked up from their house at night and the next morning they received news that he had been killed.

They are both in Islamabad. Hasnain spoke to SAMAA TV and said Abbas had been in his employ for five years and was currently with Hasnain’s mother while he and his wife are in Islamabad.

He also said that the police took his vehicle when they took Abbas into custody. Abbas’ relatives have claimed, however, that he only worked for Hasnain for five days.

The police reported an incident in DHA Phase V’s Gizri early Friday morning. According to a press statement, the Gizri police noticed a suspicious black Toyota Hilux parked outside a house in one of the Gizri commercial streets and approached it.

The occupants reportedly abandoned the vehicle and climbed the wall into someone’s house. When the police followed them, they opened fire. All five suspects were injured in the retaliatory fire and died on the way to the hospital, according to the police.

The police have so far identified four suspects– Muhammad Abbas, Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Abid and Muhammad Riaz. All four have criminal records, according to the police, and were involved in 26 cases last year.

They were part of a 20-member gang from South Punjab that was involved in several robberies, including the one at former chief minister Ali Muhammad Mahar’s house.

The police seized ID cards from four suspects and pistols. Cases have been registered against them.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
PIMS' OPD shuts down as 181 staff test coronavirus positive
PIMS’ OPD shuts down as 181 staff test coronavirus positive
Five suspected robbers shot dead in Karachi’s DHA
Five suspected robbers shot dead in Karachi’s DHA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.