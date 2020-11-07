PSP’s Mustafa Kamal to hold rally in Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah

Pak Sarzameen Party is all set to hold its rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Karachi on November 8.

Speaking to media on Saturday morning, Mustafa Kamal, the party founder, said he will reveal to Karachi’s residents what their and Pakistan’s real issues are at the rally. He was overseeing the arrangements at the ground.

“We [Karachi] don’t want a [financial] package, but our rights,” he said.

Kamal said that the people who will attend the rally will do so willingly. No one will be forced, he remarked. The politician has, in the past, claimed that MQM used to force and threaten its supporters to come to its gatherings.