Protect yourself from COVID-18, Maryam Nawaz urges Pakistan

As coronavirus cases rise, people are wearing masks to protect themselves from the dreaded COVID-19, but Maryam Nawaz is also warning people against COVID-18.

The PML-N vice-president posted on Twitter that the only thing to protect people from “COVID-18” is her party’s ‘vote ko izzat do’ narrative.

“Protect yourself, protect your vote,” she wrote, posting pictures of her and PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Azma Bukhari and Attaullah Tarar wearing masks that say ‘vote ko izzat do’ in Urdu.

While a mask gives you protection from COVID-19, ‘Vote ko izzat do’ narrative & struggle will protect you from ‘Covid-18’ & all such future attempts, Insha’Allah. Protect yourself, protect your vote.



ووٹ کو عزت دو – ہمارے ووٹ پہ ڈاکے نا منظور۔ pic.twitter.com/uHPeCWjq2K — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 20, 2020

Maryam has been vocal in her opposition of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI. She and the rest of the opposition call him a ‘selected prime minister’ and have demanded his resignation many times. She has also repeatedly claimed that the 2018 election was rigged, thus the “COVID-18” remark.

In a recent interview to Neo TV, she discussed Prime Minister Khan, whom she says she still doesn’t consider the country’s premier. He has been selected, she said, but he’s still sitting in the prime minister’s seat and must respect that seat. She believes the PM has ceded much of his power to other institutions, which isn’t right.

He tells State institutions to call meetings with the opposition and then hides behind the door like a rat, she said. But it’s not like Maryam wants to talk to him.

“We certainly don’t. In fact the PDM has made a policy that we will not speak to him,” she said, referring to the 11-party alliance of which the PML-N is a part.