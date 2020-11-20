Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Protect yourself from COVID-18, Maryam Nawaz urges Pakistan

She claims to have a way to beat it

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Protect yourself from COVID-18, Maryam Nawaz urges Pakistan

Photo: Online

As coronavirus cases rise, people are wearing masks to protect themselves from the dreaded COVID-19, but Maryam Nawaz is also warning people against COVID-18.

The PML-N vice-president posted on Twitter that the only thing to protect people from “COVID-18” is her party’s ‘vote ko izzat do’ narrative.

“Protect yourself, protect your vote,” she wrote, posting pictures of her and PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Azma Bukhari and Attaullah Tarar wearing masks that say ‘vote ko izzat do’ in Urdu.

Maryam has been vocal in her opposition of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI. She and the rest of the opposition call him a ‘selected prime minister’ and have demanded his resignation many times. She has also repeatedly claimed that the 2018 election was rigged, thus the “COVID-18” remark.

In a recent interview to Neo TV, she discussed Prime Minister Khan, whom she says she still doesn’t consider the country’s premier. He has been selected, she said, but he’s still sitting in the prime minister’s seat and must respect that seat. She believes the PM has ceded much of his power to other institutions, which isn’t right.

He tells State institutions to call meetings with the opposition and then hides behind the door like a rat, she said. But it’s not like Maryam wants to talk to him.

“We certainly don’t. In fact the PDM has made a policy that we will not speak to him,” she said, referring to the 11-party alliance of which the PML-N is a part.

FaceBook WhatsApp
maryam nawaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
TLP's Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
TLP’s Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
'No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given'
‘No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.